What now feels like a lifetime ago, one of my best days at football was when my team, Ipswich Town beat Barnsley at Wembley to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

For many younger fans, it was a lifetime ago, but for those who can remember it, just how well can you remember the team? In this quiz, all you have to do is CORRECTLY type the players surnames, and see if you can beat the timer, simple yeah?

For the answer to register, you need either a full name, correct surname, or in some cases a nickname will do.

See how you get on, post your scores at the end and lets all have a good time remembering that glorious day in May 2000, when the Tractor Boys beat the Tykes four – two, and the A12 was chockablock for many many miles.

Best of luck… your game begins when you press go!

Start 4:00 Finish 4:00 0 / 19 You scored compared to the average of .

You finished out of . Share my score on Twitter Hint Answer Correct GK DF DF DF RWB LWB CM CM CM FWD FWD 1st SUB FWD 2nd Sub FWD 3rd Sub FB Unused Sub DF Unused Sub GK Lead out the Team Assistant Manager Manager

How did you do?