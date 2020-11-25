What now feels like a lifetime ago, one of my best days at football was when my team, Ipswich Town beat Barnsley at Wembley to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

For many younger fans, it was a lifetime ago, but for those who can remember it, just how well can you remember the team? In this quiz, all you have to do is CORRECTLY type the players surnames, and see if you can beat the timer, simple yeah?

For the answer to register, you need either a full name, correct surname, or in some cases a nickname will do.

See how you get on, post your scores at the end and lets all have a good time remembering that glorious day in May 2000, when the Tractor Boys beat the Tykes four – two, and the A12 was chockablock for many many miles.

Best of luck… your game begins when you press go!

0 / 19

You scored compared to the average of .
You finished out of .

Hint Answer Correct
GK
DF
DF
DF
RWB
LWB
CM
CM
CM
FWD
FWD
1st SUB FWD
2nd Sub FWD
3rd Sub FB
Unused Sub DF
Unused Sub GK
Lead out the Team
Assistant Manager
Manager

How did you do?

Completed it mate

All of them

50% or higher

Well done you

49% or lower

Did you go?