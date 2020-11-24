Following the postponement of Southend United’s game against Cambridge United last Saturday due to positive cases of COVID-19 within the Shrimpers’ ranks, manager Mark Molesley has insisted that they wanted the game to go ahead.

The Blues would have been heading into the game feeling positive, too, having just picked up their first win and clean sheet of the season.

This Cambridge tie would have been an opportunity to further that momentum against all odds. But COVID-19 struck, leaving the game unable to go ahead.

The U’s CEO has since called for the EFL to investigate with a “matter of urgency.” Molesley has since stated, however, that the Shrimpers “have nothing to hide” in a full statement on the official club website where he said the following:

“It was really frustrating [the game couldn’t go ahead against Cambridge]. You finally feel that you’ve broken the tide a bit with the win and clean sheet [against Walsall] and we were really looking forward to building on that but unfortunately Covid, coupled with some other injuries which have come up as well, meant we couldn’t field a team. “It’s frustrating but we’ve managed to test some scholars so we can fulfil the fixture [against Forest Green].”

When asked about the EFL’s investigation, the Blues boss then added: “They will investigate every game that is called off. We definitely didn’t want the game off. We’ve got doctors notes, surgeons notes, players long-term injured, positive test results from Covid as well as others needing to self-isolate [due to their proximity]. We’ve got nothing to hide, we desperately wanted the game on but unfortunately our numbers dipped below a level that you could safely put the game on.”

The former Weymouth man will certainly be glad to be back in the technical area this evening, albeit with a depleted squad, as Southend look to make it two wins on the bounce.