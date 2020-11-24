Ipswich Town have an U23 game this afternoon, and at least one name on the team-sheet has angered the Twitter based Tractor Boys.

How far down the pecking order has @armando_dobra dropped? We're well short on midfielders and with Bishop out and Dozzell suspended we are lacking anyone with any attacking guile, capable of moving the ball forward. Speechless#itfc #coyb pic.twitter.com/dvmstRJOLC — View from The U2 (@ITFCU2View) November 24, 2020

Armando Dobra is in the starting eleven for Ipswich U23s this afternoon, and the locals want to know why he is not in the squad to face league leaders Hull City.

With an alarming amount of midfielders injured, or suspended, Ipswich allowing the talented Albanian U21 to travel with Kieron Dyers squad to Bristol seems madness.

Cole Skuse, Flynn Downes, Tristan Nydam, Teddy Bishop and Jon Nolan are all expected to miss out tonight, whilst Gwion Edwards was absent on Saturday, and Andre Dozzell is serving a suspension.

This leaves just Emyr Huws as an experienced senior player, although Alan Judge could fill a role, youngsters Jack Lankester and the impressive Brett McGavin are likely to play too.

There is slightly more to it, with youth player Allan Viral also in the U23s, and Needham Market trialist Callum Page also involved, Dobra offers a different style to a team which albeit U23 level, lacks experience.

Good luck to Academy graduate @CallumPage20 who is playing in todays @IpswichTown U23's match against @BristolCity after an impressing in last weeks match. #NMAcademy @needhammktfc pic.twitter.com/vwG3YuM8yM — NM Academy (@NMAcademy1) November 24, 2020

Ipswich need the win tonight, although a draw would not be the end of the world, being strong for the top opposition is surely paramount, and in slight defence of Paul Lambert, Dobra is a bit of an enigma, hard to read but with a temper, maybe tonight is not best suited for the Albanian.

Regardless of who plays tonight, you can be sure that some Blues’ fans will be unhappy