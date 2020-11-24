Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt is already looking ahead to the January transfer window, as per a report by the Bolton News.

The Trotters are planning their winter recruitment as they look to climb up the League Two table during the second-half of the campaign.

Evatt’s men made a slow start to life in the basement division but have started to hit a bit of form now. The North West side have won their past two games in the league against Salford City and Stevenage.

They had a very busy past transfer window and sport a new-look side these days. However, more new faces could be on their way through the entrance door in January.

Evatt has said, as per the Bolton News: “The life of a football manager is you should never switch off because like anything in life, you get out of it what you put in.

“So when we’re away from the training pitch and I’m at home, I’m watching players, I’m watching opposition and I’m thinking about how we can plan and strengthen in the next transfer window. That is already taking place.”

He added: “I’m not going to sit here and say ‘we need X, Y and Z’ or ‘we’re looking at X, Y and Z’, we’ve obviously identified where I think we can be better and we’re looking at that moving forward. I’m very honest with you guys (the media) but that’s where it stops. I’m not going to start talking about targets and where we’re targeting.”

Bolton are in action tonight against away at Scunthorpe United and are in the hunt for a third consecutive win.

