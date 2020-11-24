Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth may smell blood ahead of their encounter with Huddersfield Town at Adams Park tonight. The Terriers are enduring a miserable run of form, and the Chairboys would be right in fancying their chances.

One player who could be crucial for the hosts tonight is journeyman striker Adebayo Akinfenwa. He could use his physicality to his advantage to cause the Huddersfield defence problems tonight, like Steven Fletcher did for Stoke City against the Terriers at the weekend.

If Akinfenwa can provide good service to his strike partner in Alex Samuel, Carlos Corberan’s side may be broken, as they don’t appear to enjoy playing against a front two.

Scott Kashket could be a doubt for Wycombe tonight, he went off with a knock in their game against Brentford on Saturday. This will be a blow for Ainsworth.

Wycombe will also be without striker Uche Ikpeazu and Ryan Tafazoli who remain injured. However as a whole they has a handful of option to choose from tonight and that may give him the upper hand against the manager in the opposing dugout Corberan.

Predicted formation (4-4-2)

Ryan Allsop

Jack Grimmer

Josh Knight

Anthony Stewart

Joe Jacobson

David Wheeler

Dominic Gape

Curtis Thompson

Fred Onyedinma

Adebayo Akinfenwa

Alex Samuel

My thoughts

It will be a tough game for both sides at Adams Park tonight. On paper Huddersfield have a much stronger side, however form tells a completely different story.

Wycombe are settling down in the Championship, and demonstrated their defensive qualities at the weekend, with an impressive clean sheet against Brentford. The Chairboys appear to be growing in confidence, and if they are prepared to remain patient while Huddersfield dominate the ball, they will find chances on the counter-attack. Ainsworth will set up his side to play on the break, and if they can hide their time tonight, then opportunities will arise on the break.