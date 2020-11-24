Portsmouth will be out for revenge as they gear up to face Oxford at Fratton Park tonight.

The two clubs met in last season’s play-offs which saw Oxford progress at Pompey’s expense after a tightly contested battle.

Many of the players involved in the heartbreaking loss remain at the club and will be looking to inflict revenge upon the visiting side.

Oxford appear to be suffering from a hangover of another season in the third tier. They have only won four games this season and find themselves 19th in the league.

Portsmouth had an equally slow start to the season but have stormed up the table in recent weeks.

Here’s how they could line-up;

Goalkeeper – MacGillivray

Defence – Johnson, Whatmough, Raggett, Brown

Midfield – Harness, Naylor (C), Cannon, Curtis

Attack – Harrison, Marquis

The only change in the starting eleven from The Blue’s last outing is fullbacks Brown and Johnson coming in to replace Mnoga and Pring.

This is a swap Kenny Jackett made at half-time against Crewe as he looked to sure up the Pompey defence, leaving his attackers to hit the opposition on the break. The Portsmouth manager may favour the same tactic tonight.

Portsmouth are top of the division in terms of goals scored and it’s been a major factor in their rise up the table.

Central midfielder Andy Cannon was spoken to portsmouth.co.uk about the team’s ability to score goals from all over the pitch.

“John (Marquis) has scored more than 100 goals in his career, Marcus and Ronan can score, while Naylor’s decided to be like Gerrard now and score goals!

“We have the players, everyone can score.”

Up until recently Naylor had only scored six times in over 100 appearances for the club.

He has now scored in each of his last three outings and will be looking to extend that run tonight.

Will Pompey get their revenge?