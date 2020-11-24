Championship man ‘stalling’ contract talks amid Bournemouth, Celtic interest
Preston North End defender Ben Davies is seemingly ‘stalling’ contract talks with the club, amid recent interest from Scottish champions Celtic.
The 25-year-old was subject to a summer of speculation.
Celtic boss Neil Lennon identified the Preston man as a prime target ahead of this 2020/21 season. They tabled a bid in the region of £10 million, but it was firmly rejected by Preston.
Bournemouth then came in with a late bid for Davis – half the price of Celtic’s previous offer – and this too was rejected by the club.
Earlier this month, it was reported that Preston were set to open contract negotiations with their ‘big four’ – one being Davies, as well as Rangers-linked Daniel Johnson.
Yet the club are still to announce any new deals for their star players and it seems like the club might well face a contested January.
READ: Ex-Leeds United, Norwich City man agrees Middlesbrough deal
Come the New Year, the likes of Davies and Johnson – whose contracts at Deepdale expire next summer – are able to enter pre-contract negotiations.
Celtic have retained an interest in Davies and are looking at a ‘discount’ price for the defender, given his current contract situation at Preston.
Alex Neil’s side sit in 12th-place of the Championship table.
It’s been a stop-start season overshadowed by polarising form on the road and at home, but a win over Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale last weekend puts a stop to their home rut.
They host Blackburn Rovers tonight, in what’s bound to be a competitive Lancashire derby.