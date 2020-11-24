Bournemouth host Nottingham Forest in the Championship tonight.

Jason Tindall’s side go into this one in 2nd-place of the Championship table after their 4-2 win over Reading last time out.

Four second-half goals saw the Cherries clam the impressive comeback win and it holds them in good stead going into tonight, with Forest sitting in 20th-place of the Championship table.

Here we take a look at how Bournemouth are likely to line-up tonight:

READ: Ex-Leeds United, Norwich City man agrees Middlesbrough deal

GK Asmir Begovic – Gave away clumsy penalty for Reading opener last weekend. Showing resurgence in goal though, and should keep place for tonight.

LB Diego Rico – Taken off at half-time v Reading. Ten Championship appearances this season though and seems a favourite of Tindall’s.

CB Lloyd Kelly – Back from injury and cementing his place in the starting line-up. England U21 player and a real prospect.

CB Steve Cook – Proving a good tutor for Kelly. Solid as ever and leading the line like a true captain this season – certain to start most games.

RB Adam Smith – Could come in for Jack Stacey tonight. Sat out last two games and could be used to rotate squad in the run-up to New Year.

CM Dan Gosling – Another potential rotation move from Tindall. Experienced Gosling could come in for Jefferson Lerma who’s been on international duty this month.

CM Lewis Cook – Scored first goal of season against Reading. Beginning to become a regular from the start and should keep his spot after a good weekend performance.

CM Junior Stanislas – Another who’s come back from injury and become a regular under Tindall. Dynamic in midfield and gives Bournemouth a bit more speed in the middle.

LW Arnaut Danjuma – Five goals in the Championship this season, with two in his last two outings. Proving a fine player in this division.

ST Dominic Solanke – Rediscovering his scoring touch. A brace v Reading takes him to four for the season, uses his physicality to lead the line well.

RW David Brooks – Completes what’s becoming a feared front-three for Bournemouth. Two goals and two assists so far this season, looks sharp after return from injury.