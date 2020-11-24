Coventry City have handed academy player Ryan Howley his first professional contract at the club.

The 17-year-old has today signed his first professional contract with the Sky Blues after celebrating his birthday earlier this week.

Born in Nuneaton, Howley has been with the Coventry City youth academy from six-years-old.

The club plan to keep Howley in the U18 side to continue his development, with the aim of eventually bringing him into the U23 side and the first-team.

Speaking to ccfc.co.uk, academy boss Dan Bolas said:

“We’re delighted that Ryan has signed his first professional contract with the Club now he has turned 17.

“Ryan has come through the Academy system from its youngest age up to its eldest, and it is a massive credit to Ryan and the hard work that he has put in over the last ten years.

“Ryan signing his contract is also a great moment for all of the coaches and Academy staff past and present who have played a role in his development on and off the field and is testament to their hard work.”

READ: Ex-Leeds United, Norwich City man agrees Middlesbrough deal

Coventry City have had a stop-start season in the Championship.

After 12 games they sit a place above the aggregation zone in 21st, following a goalless draw against Birmingham City last time out.

Mark Robins remains popular figure amongst fans though and they’re hopeful that the club has enough firepower and experience to avoid an immediate return to League One.

They’ve a lot of exciting young players in their squad and it pays testament to the good work being done at the club to help facilitate these young footballers.

Coventry City are next in action tomorrow night, where they host Cardiff City.