Carlos Corberan will no doubt have some big choices to make tonight, as the Terriers travel to Wycombe Wanderers hoping to end their winless run.

The last time the Yorkshire side visited Adams Park was back in 2012, when they ran out 6-1 winners, with Jordan Rhodes on the score-sheet 5 times in an inspirational performance.

Tonight Carlos Corberan will face another injury blow as young English winger Josh Koroma, is a doubt after a knock in the defeat at Stoke on Saturday. Adama Diakhaby is expected to take his place in the team.

The Terriers head coach will also be without Pipa and Alex Pritchard, who are still unavailable from the injuries that kept them out at the weekend.

While goalkeeper Ben Hamer is still self-isolating, meaning Joel Pereira is expected to retain his spot in goal, in spite of his disastrous debut against Stoke City on Saturday.

Predicted lineup:

Formation (4-3-3)

Joel Pereira (GK)

Demeaco Duhaney

Richard Stearman

Naby Sarr

Harry Toffolo

Lewis O’Brien

Jonathan Hogg

Carel Eiting

Adama Diakhaby

Fraizer Campbell

Isaac Mbenza

Ultimately Carlos Corberan will again have to make some tough choices, to get a response out of his team tonight. There were a lot of below par performances at the weekend, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the changes are made tonight. It’s a game that both sides will fancy, but if Huddersfield can make an improvement from their performance in Staffordshire at the weekend, they will be the favourites tonight.