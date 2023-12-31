The72’s writers offer their Blackburn Rovers vs Rotherham United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on New Year’s Day.

Blackburn Rovers have ended 2024 in dismal form. They’ve lost four in a row in the Championship and six of their last seven, seeing them slip far away from the play-off picture they were once a part of.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side were beaten by Hull City last time out and they’re now down in 15th in the table.

Rotherham United meanwhile come into their first game of 2024 off the back of two good results. After beating Middlesbrough, they took a point from their tie with Sunderland, only being pegged back by star winger Jack Clarke.

They remain bottom of the table though, eight points from safety.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Blackburn Rovers are going through a dismal spell at the moment. They were really poor at the back again against Hull City and that is proving to be very concerning heading into the New Year.

“They’ve got some solid defenders but if they’re to push back up the table, they need to make changes to tighten up in defence.

“Rotherham should be hopeful of getting a result but I’m not sure they’ll have quite enough to get a rare away win. I’ll say this ends level in a rare draw for Blackburn.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Rotherham United prediction: 1-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Blackburn Rovers need to find a way to put a stop to this poor run. Tomasson’s side only missed out on a top six finish through a narrowly worse goal difference last season and now they find themselves 15th and on a run of four straight defeats.

“In those four games 12 goals have been conceded and they are coming up against Rotherham United at arguably the worst time.

“Rotherham United are eight points from safety and I can’t see them surviving this season. But, they have picked up four points from their last two games against Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

“They have shown me enough to back them going into this one.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Rotherham United prediction: 1-2