The72’s writers offer their Bristol City vs Millwall prediction ahead of the Championship clash on New Year’s Day.

Bristol City have finished 2023 well and will be hoping to kick on under Liam Manning in the New Year too. They’re unbeaten in four Championship games, winning three in a row before a draw with Birmingham City last Friday.

The Robins sit 8th in the table, three points off the play-off spots.

Millwall have enjoyed an upturn in form too. They haven’t had the easiest start to Joe Edwards’ tenure but back-to-back wins over QPR and Norwich City have raised spirits at The Den.

They haven’t conceded in three games either, though they’ll be in for a tough task at Ashton Gate.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is an intriguing game. Based on league positions you’d give the edge to the hosts but things are starting to come together for Millwall too. They’ve tightened up the back and with Tom Bradshaw scoring again, they’ve got added threat at the other end too.

“The Robins have impressed of late and a strong first transfer window with Manning at the helm could set them up for an exciting 2024.

“Don’t count Millwall out of getting something from this, but I will be going for a home win.”

Bristol City vs Millwall prediction: 2-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Bristol City have the chance to climb ever so slightly closer to the top six with a win here, but opponents Millwall are never a soft touch, regardless of what the league table may suggest.

“The Lions are starting to pick up points and three clean sheets in a row will undoubtedly have confidence flying high amongst the squad.

“This one will be close and I don’t think there will be many goals in it. I can see Millwall extending their unbeaten run with another win here.”

Bristol City vs Millwall prediction: 0-1