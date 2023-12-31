The72’s writers offer their Sunderland vs Preston North End prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Monday.

Sunderland come into this one after taking four points from their two Championship games over the festive period. A win away to Hull City was followed by a point last time out against bottom of the league Rotherham United.

Preston North End managed a huge win over Leeds United on Boxing Day, but they also fell to a disappointing result last time out against Sheffield Wednesday. Ryan Lowe’s side are four points outside the top six and two off Sunderland.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Michael Beale has come into Sunderland at a tough time. He’s touted as a very good coach but due to the tight fixture schedule he’s barely had any time on the training pitch. That said it’s still no excuse for Sunderland to look as flat as they do currently. The Black Cats are very one dimensional in their play and as things stand there has been no improvement since the departure of Tony Mowbray.

“Preston North End beat Sunderland earlier in the season. Lowe’s side have had a tough time of late but this is two sides around the top six who are both very beatable as things stand.

“Sunderland simply have to win this, it could well go either way but I don’t think the visitors will have enough to take anything here.”

Sunderland vs Preston North End prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

James Ray

“Sunderland keep getting carried to victories by Jack Clarke and they have to address that in January. He’s looked like their only player capable of popping up with goals and recently, it’s been vital in their victories.

“Preston meanwhile continue to struggle for form. Their 2023 has petered out and in the New Year, improvements are a must.

“I’m not convinced they’ll start the year with a win though. It could be that Sunderland snatch a win, perhaps thanks to another Clarke goal.”

Sunderland vs Preston North End prediction: 1-0