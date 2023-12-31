‘Shouldn’t disappoint’ – Wrexham vs Barrow prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wrexham vs Barrow prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Monday.

Wrexham sit 3rd in League Two just a few months following their promotion from the National League. Phil Parkinson’s side are in a good position heading into 2024 and they look set to be in the promotion race once again.

Barrow are 4th and just one point behind their hosts here. They are 16 games unbeaten across all competitions, but this will arguably be their toughest test yet.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Wrexham are having a dream time of it at the moment. The club only seem to be heading one way and as things stand they sit in the automatic promotion spots for a second campaign running.

“Parkinson has valuable experience at this level, but whether his squad can maintain this for another five months remains to be seen.

“Barrow finished 9th last season and have improved massively since then. But their squad have been here before and that may help them in the long run.

“A game like this on paper shouldn’t disappoint, and with the home support behind them I find it hard to go against Wrexham regardless of opponent.”

Wrexham vs Barrow prediction: 2-1

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call and I’m not sure there will be anything to split the two. Barrow are on a fantastic unbeaten run and proven so tough to beat, but Wrexham have a level of attacking threat that few sides at this level can match.

“I think the win is there for the hosts if they’re on their game going forward but with Barrow so strong at the back, I can’t see them leaving North Wales without something to show for their efforts.

“I’ll say this one ends 1-1.”

Wrexham vs Barrow prediction: 1-1