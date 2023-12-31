The72’s writers offer their QPR vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on New Year’s Day.

QPR looked to be finding their feet under Marti Cifuentes but a run of five games without a win has deepened relegation fears again. They sit 22nd in the Championship table, and are four points away from safety.

A three-game losing streak ended with a draw against promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town last time out.

Cardiff City have been stuttering towards 2024 too. They’ve got one win in their last five Championship games and have lost some ground in the race for the play-offs.

The Bluebirds are now 14th, five points away from the top six.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s going to be a tough game to call between QPR and Cardiff. Both look like they could do with some fresh faces in the January transfer window in their bids to achieve their respective goals and that has been telling in their recent results and performances.

“QPR did well to get a draw on the road against Ipswich, albeit a rotated Town side. I can see them claiming a solid point in this one too, hopefully moving them closer to safety amid this poor run.

“Cardiff should be viewing this as a game they can take all three points from but with their own form faltering, I’ll say they have to settle for a point here. This could end level at 1-1.”

QPR vs Cardiff City prediction: 1-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“QPR have done well since the arrival of Martin Cifuentes. They appear a lot more likely now to survive, but they are still someway off and there is still a long way to go.

“Cardiff City surprised me with how long they stayed in touch with the top six for. They are still only a handful of points out, but I don’t think they’ll have enough and I can see them dropping off in the second half of the season.

“Both sides will see this one as one they can win and I think QPR may just see this one out in a bid to close the gap to Huddersfield Town.”

QPR vs Cardiff City prediction: 1-0