The72’s writers offer their Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Monday.

Leicester City remain top of the Championship following a routine win over Cardiff City last time out. The Foxes are currently eight points ahead of Ipswich Town in 2nd who have stalled a bit as of late. Southampton are 11 points behind and their good run at the moment has them right back in the race for a top two spot.

Huddersfield Town have had a slight change of fortune. A win over Blackburn Rovers was followed by a narrow, late defeat to Middlesbrough. Darren Moore’s side remain just outside the relegation zone heading into this one.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Enzo Maresca’s side are on a one way street to the Premier League. They will almost certainly win the league and may well break the record points tally. The Foxes are yet to have any real slump this season and whilst it’s normal for every side to stall at least once a campaign, I can’t see that happening here.

“Moore’s side will be looking over their shoulder as the teams below them begin to pick up points a little more often than they were doing before. The gap is still four points meaning a loss here can’t see them drop into the relegation places.

“For me this will only go one way. The visitors will need to be better than their best to get anything and I don’t see that happening. Home win.”

Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 3-0

James Ray

“This one looks like it’s only ending one way. Huddersfield can’t find any sort of form and wins are too few and far between, hence the fact that they’re still right in the relegation picture.

“Games don’t get much harder than Leicester City away and if they’re on their game, the Foxes could put a few past the Terriers here. If they maintain this form in 2024, they could be on for a record-breaking Championship campaign.

“I’ll say this ends 2-0 to the hosts, but it definitely could be more.”

Leicester City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 2-0