The72’s writers offer their Stoke City vs Ipswich Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on New Year’s Day.

Stoke City come into this clash with Ipswich Town still yet to taste defeat under Steven Schumacher. The Potters have won one and drawn two but they’re yet to end a run of five Championship home games without a victory.

Amending the home form will be key to Stoke success for Schumacher but they’re in for a tough game against the Tractor Boys.

Kieran McKenna’s side ended a fantastic 2023 in uncharacteristically poor form, winning none of their last four. They’ve drawn three of those, the most recent of which came against QPR on Friday night.

Ipswich Town remain 2nd in the table, but they’re only four points ahead of Southampton now.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Ipswich will be disappointed by this run but given some of the injuries they’ve got and the teams they’ve played, it’s not the end of the world. They’ll be determined to return to form sooner rather than later though.

“There’s been good signs for Stoke in the early days of Schumacher’s tenure but that much-needed home win continues to elude them. When it comes, that will be a real morale boost for both the players and fans, who are desperate to see some success on home soil.

“Ipswich should be favourites but with Stoke starting well under Schumacher, I think they’ll get a decent point here.”

Stoke City vs Ipswich Town prediction: 1-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The Potters are in safe hands with Schumacher. The immediate aim is to just stabilise things, but I think he may be the man to finally be a success at Stoke City.

“Their run of five games without a loss will give them confidence here, but their opponents will be coming with vengeance.

“Ipswich Town are still 2nd in the league, but they are potentially one loss away from dropping out of the automatic positions. They are four without a win now and I think they will pull it out the bag here to keep Southampton at arms reach for a little while longer.”

Stoke City vs Ipswich Town prediction: 0-2