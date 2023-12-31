The72’s writers offer their Middlesbrough vs Coventry City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Monday.

Middlesbrough come into this one on the back of a narrow win over relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town. It wasn’t convincing but the three points were crucial following their disappointing Boxing Day defeat to bottom of the league. Boro now sit 9th in the Championship.

Mark Robins’ Coventry City have picked up form as of late. They are six games unbeaten and most recently managed to take a point away from their clash against Swansea City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Boro and Coventry City are two sides who were in the play-offs last season, yet this year following the sale of their talisman striker they are two of the most inconsistent sides in the division.

“They both have the quality to beat anyone, but so far they’ve also shown that they can quite easily drop points against anyone as well.

“I’ve been more impressed with Robins’ side of late, but even their last couple of games suggest a slight stall in their form.

“Coventry City are just two points behind their hosts here, but I can’t see that gap widening or shortening. Draw for me.”

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City prediction: 1-1

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

James Ray

“It’s tricky to call this one. Middlesbrough have been strong at home for the most part but amid this recent inconsistency, there have been some disappointing displays at the Riverside. So with Coventry in fine form of late, they could just snatch a big win.

“The Sky Blues have good recent memories on Teesside and they could add to them here. Their recent improvements have been long-awaited and with the play-off picture still wide open, Coventry could be on for a big 2024.

“I’ll say they get the perfect start to 2024 with a 2-1 win on the road.”

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City prediction: 1-2