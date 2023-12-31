The72’s writers offer their Stockport County vs Mansfield Town prediction ahead of the League Two clash on New Year’s Day.

Stockport County come into their huge clash with Mansfield Town looking to get back to winning ways. Consecutive draws against Barrow and Bradford City have marked respectable results against in-form teams but the Hatters have now drawn four of their last six League Two games.

Dave Challinor’s side are five points clear at the top of the table but have played two more games than their upcoming opponents.

The Stags are 2nd in the fourth-tier and a win here could be huge. With two games in hand, a victory would move them within three points of the summit.

Nigel Clough’s side have still lost only once all season and they’ve gone five league games without defeat since losing to Swindon Town.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a massive game at the top of League Two and it’s going to be a tough one to call. Mansfield have been just imperious all season but Stockport can blow any team out of the water on their day.

“This could be looked back on at the end of the season as a game that decided the title. It’s finely poised at the top of the table and an away win would really swing things in Mansfield’s favour in the fight for 1st.

“The high stakes could lead to a tense game. I’ll say it ends level at 1-1.”

Stockport County vs Mansfield Town prediction: 1-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Both managers deserve a lot of respect for the job they’ve done this season.

“Stockport County are in pole position to get promoted to League One in the summer and Mansfield Town once again find themselves in the play-off race.

“Clough’s side are evidently hard to beat and I don’t think they’ll lose here. There could well be a shock.”

Stockport County vs Mansfield Town prediction: 1-2