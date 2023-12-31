‘Fresh concerns’ – Norwich City vs Southampton prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Norwich City vs Southampton prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Monday.

Norwich City had a period of struggle earlier in the season and they did manage to turn it around and climb the league table. However, they are now in another slump after back-to-back defeats to West Brom and Millwall.

Southampton are a team on a mission. Russell Martin’s side had an inconsistent start to the campaign but have since found their feet and are storming it. They are now 3rd in the Championship and sit just three points outside the top two.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Norwich City have the ability to cause Southampton problems, but from what I’ve seen so far it seems unlikely that will be executed efficiently enough to take something from this game.

“Southampton have been emphatic recently. They are breezing past teams with ease and now they are just one potential result from getting into the top two it is vital they don’t drop their standards now.

“Despite recent form I have no doubt Southampton will have a barrier to breakthrough if they are to get something here. But, if they do so then I think there could be no looking back as they fight for an immediate return to the Premier League.”

Norwich City vs Southampton prediction: 1-3

James Ray

“Consecutive defeats have marked a bit of a dip in form for Norwich City while Southampton continue to fly in the Championship. They’re on a fantastic unbeaten run and I can see them getting three points here too, raising fresh concerns for the hosts again.

“The Saints are controlling in possession and potent in attack. An improved Norwich could offer them problems at the back but ultimately, I think the hosts will struggle.

“I’ll say the Saints win this one 3-1.”

Norwich City vs Southampton prediction: 1-3