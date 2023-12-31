The72’s writers offer their Swansea City vs West Brom prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Monday.

Swansea City sit 17th in the Championship and are having a pretty dismal campaign. The Swans picked up a good away point last time out though after a late free kick saved them from another defeat.

West Brom are 5th. On the contrary to Swansea City, Carlos Corberan’s side are having a much better season this time around. The Baggies look more than able to maintain their top six spot but there’s a long way to go and picking up points in games like these is crucial.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Swansea City have been far from convincing this season. That said they still are capable of pulling out shock results against teams doing quite well such as West Brom.

“I don’t think they’re in any danger this season, but they will want to pull a few results together and climb into a more comfortable position before the gap grows larger.

“West Brom have been impressive. They have managed back-to-back 1-0 wins over Leeds United and Norwich City in the last week and on paper this should be their easiest game of the three.

“Admittedly football never works like that, but I still can’t see anything other than a narrow away win here.”

Swansea City vs West Brom prediction: 0-1

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

James Ray

“Swansea aren’t benefitting from the uncertainty of a dragged out managerial hunt. Sheehan has done a respectable job in the temporary post but clarity is needed over the direction heading into January.

“West Brom meanwhile have been back on track with two straight wins and I can see them making it three in a row in this one. Swansea can be a tough place to go but Corberan’s side are made of strong stuff.

“That could show here with a solid 2-0 win on the road.”

Swansea City vs West Brom prediction: 0-2