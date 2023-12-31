The72’s writers offer their Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic prediction ahead of the League One clash on New Year’s Day.

Barnsley are on a good run of form but will be keen to get back to winning ways after drawing with Peterborough United on Friday. The Tykes held a two-goal lead over the fellow promotion hopefuls but were forced to settle for a point.

Neill Collins’ side haven’t lost in six League One games but still sit just outside the play-offs in 7th.

Wigan Athletic meanwhile ended a tough run with a 2-0 win over Carlisle United last time out. They had lost three straight in the third-tier but a 2-0 win over the Cumbrians has put a bit more distance between themselves and the drop.

The Latics are 18th in the table going into the New Year, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Barnsley are five unbeaten at home and while Wigan have proven themselves as a tough opponent on plenty of occasions this season, I can see the Tykes making it six without defeat here.

“They will be determined to bounce back after letting three points slip against Peterborough United and given that the Latics aren’t the strongest on the road, I’ll back them to get a win under their belts. Wigan aren’t to be written off though, and I wouldn’t be all that surprised if they snatched a point.

“It might be close, but I’ll go for a Barnsley win.”

Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic score prediction: 2-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Barnsley could climb into the all-important top six with a win here and they do have home advantage.

“Wigan Athletic have done quite well this season to compete despite several off-pitch issues at the start of the season. However, the Tics are definitely more inconsistent than their hosts here and I think that may cost them.

“I agree with James, it will be close but it will fall to the hosts.”

Barnsley vs Wigan Athletic score prediction: 2-1