The72’s writers offer their Charlton Athletic vs Oxford United prediction ahead of the League One clash on Monday.

Charlton Athletic have went five games without a win and have dropped to 12th in League One as a result. The Addicks are 14 points off the top six and once again it seems another season will go by where Charlton Athletic are unable to make a substantial fight towards a play-off spot.

Oxford United are doing exactly that. They sit 6th as things stand and Des Buckingham is doing a good job thus far. They have lost two of their last three though and the Addicks will back themselves here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Both sides will come into this one knowing that if they’re at their best then they can take all three points.

“The Addicks are a long way from where they should be, but a win here will start 2024 brightly and potentially set them up to end the campaign on a high note.

“Oxford United are just inside the top six and anything less than a win may see them fall out of those play-off spots.

“This one is hard to call and despite the gap between the sides in the table, I don’t think anything will separate these come full time.”

Charlton Athletic vs Oxford United prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Oxford just haven’t got going since the exit of Liam Manning. It’s been a tough time for Des Buckingham but with January around the corner, it will be hoped some new signings can breathe life back into their season.

“A trip to Charlton Athletic presents a winnable game but there’s no hiding that the Addicks possess dangerous players. The likes of Alfie May could definitely cause problems for the visitors.

“I’m going to say this one ends level. 1-1.”

Charlton Athletic vs Oxford United prediction: 1-1