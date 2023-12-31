The72’s writers offer their Leeds United vs Birmingham City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on New Year’s Day.

Leeds United have been on a tough run of late and will be determined to bounce back to form in 2024. They’ve won one of their last five Championship games and have lost back-to-back games against Preston North End and West Brom.

As a result, Daniel Farke’s side are now 5th in the table and nine points off the top two.

Birmingham City meanwhile continue to struggle under Wayne Rooney. They played out a goalless draw with Bristol City last time out, extending their latest winless run to four.

They’re down in 20th in the table as Rooney’s struggle to get a tune out of his players continues.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Leeds United might not have fared well in recent games but at home to Birmingham City, they have to be taking three points. The two sides played out a competitive game earlier in the season but with the Blues struggling as they are, I can’t see them getting anything here.

“This can hopefully be a solid confidence booster for the Whites as they look to find their feet again. I’ll back them to get back on track too, securing a fairly routine 3-1 win to welcome in the New Year.

“This will only bring more pressure on Rooney and with January on the horizon, you feel Birmingham City could have a decision to make soon.”

Leeds United vs Birmingham City prediction: 3-1

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Leeds United fans are becoming slightly disgruntled with their recent form. Losses against West Brom and Preston North End have seen them fall to 4th in the table, just three points ahead of West Brom.

“Birmingham City have been nothing short of underwhelming since Rooney’s arrival and they now find themselves 20th in the league, seven points above the relegation places.

“Leeds United will win this one and whilst it may paper over the cracks in the short-term, it will be a welcomed three points.”

Leeds United vs Birmingham City prediction: 4-0