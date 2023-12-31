The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs Watford prediction ahead of the Championship clash on New Year’s Day.

Plymouth Argyle come into this game with Watford still without a permanent boss. They were beaten by Southampton on Friday night after three draws and a win in their four games prior.

The Pilgrims are 18th in the Championship as a result, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Watford meanwhile are pushing closer and closer to the play-off spots. Home form has prevented them from making further progress up the table though, winning none of their last four at Vicarage Road.

Three wins from their last three away games stands them in good stead for a tough trip to Home Park.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is going to be an interesting game. Plymouth’s record at Home Park has been fantastic but with Watford in strong away form and no manager in place, I feel the hosts could just come up short here.

“We’ve seen Plymouth have goals in them – even having one wrongly ruled out against Southampton.

“The Pilgrims can beat anyone at home on their day but I feel this is setting up for a Watford win. The extended managerial search isn’t providing much clarity for them and with Watford boasting some standout players and a solid away record, I think they’ll scrape an entertaining win to start 2024 with a good result on the road.

Plymouth Argyle vs Watford prediction: 2-3

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Plymouth Argyle need to find the right man to take them forward, but the longer they wait the more points they risk losing out on.

“I like what the Pilgrims are doing and I can’t see them giving Watford an easy ride, but the aforementioned away from of the visitors matched with the pure quality they have in their squad means it’s hard to imagine anything other than an away win.

“I don’t think it will be as open though and I’ll go for a narrow away win.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Watford prediction: 0-1