The72’s writers offer their Derby County vs Peterborough United prediction ahead of the League One clash on New Year’s Day.

Derby County come into a tough test with Peterborough United looking to maintain their fantastic form of late. The Rams have won eight of last nine in League One, lifting them to 4th in the table.

They produced a fantastic comeback against Oxford United last time out, coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Peterborough United came from 2-0 down too, though they could only salvage a point against Barnsley. They are eight without defeat in the third-tier but have drawn their last two games 2-2, so they’ll have their eyes on a win here.

The Posh are just above Derby in 3rd and the winner could move into 2nd if Bolton Wanderers fail to win.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This would be a massive three points for the winning team but with both in strong form, I can see this ending level. Derby County have been in fantastic form and the comeback against Oxford showed the fighting spirit within Warne’s ranks.

“Posh produced a fightback of their own but Pride Park is a tough place to go, so a draw wouldn’t be a bad result.

“Both teams have goals in them but we have seen shortcomings at the back from both at times too, so there could be goals in this one. This one could really go any way but I’ll say this ends level in another 2-2 draw for the visitors.”

Derby County vs Peterborough United prediction: 2-2

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“This is one of a couple really big games in the third tier to begin 2024.

“Derby County and their opponents Peterborough United have both been on a positive run as of late. The Rams are arguably on a better run and the fact that they appear to have made a habit of winning may help them here.

“Posh won’t go down without a fight though and I expect this game to be a hard fought affair. But i’ll edge this one to the hosts.”

Derby County vs Peterborough United prediction: 2-1