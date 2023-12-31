The72’s writers offer their Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Monday.

Sheffield Wednesday have won two of their last four. Danny Rohl has re-energised the Owls, but they remain in the drop zone and are still someway off safety as things stand. A win here though and people will start to pay very close attention.

Hull City are fighting for a spot inside the top six this season. Liam Rosenior is doing well at the helm with the Tigers currently 6th in the Championship. They managed to come out on top against Blackburn Rovers last time out in an entertaining 3-2 clash.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sheffield Wednesday are a much better side since the arrival of Rohl. They’ve gone back to basics and are organised better and are harder to beat.

“However, whilst they are picking up more points now than they did at the start of the season, I’m still not sure they’re showing enough to suggest they can do it consistently enough to survive the drop.

“Hull City need to win here. The top six race is tight and winning the games you’re expected to win is the bare minimum expected if you want to finish in one of two spots that currently eight sides are fighting for.”

“I think this will be a close game, and I think the points will be shared with one side much happier come the end than the other.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City prediction: 0-0

James Ray

“I’ve got a feeling Sheffield Wednesday could claim a massive win here. Hull City are a tough team but they’re not the most consistent on the road and with the Owls much more organised and in higher spirits under Rohl, they can definitely get a result here.

“Make no mistake though, if Hull are at their best, they can win this comfortably. They’ve got some great players in their ranks and in terms of sheer quality, they clearly have the edge on the hosts.

“However, I’ll go for a bit of an upset. 1-0 to the hosts.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Hull City prediction: 1-0