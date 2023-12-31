The72’s writers offer their Portsmouth vs Stevenage prediction ahead of the League One clash on Monday.

John Mousinho has his side sitting top of League One heading into 2024. Portsmouth have been stuck in the third tier for quite a while now and this seems their best chance yet of earning promotion to the Championship.

Steve Evans is working wonders himself at Stevenage. His side are 5th and have lost just once in 15 games. They were unable to play on Friday night due to an electrical issue and that could mean his side are fresher coming into this one whereas Portsmouth will have played three games in seven days.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Pompey are three games without a win now and whilst it isn’t cause for concern just yet, a loss here may start to see nerves form around the club.

“Mousinho’s side are in pole position and I have been incredibly impressed with them this season. That said this is not an easy fixture and I expect the game to be quite a tight one.

“Stevenage will start brighter I think. But the longer it goes on the more I favour Portsmouth and I am going to just edge this one to the hosts.”

Portsmouth vs Stevenage prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“It’s been a concerning few games for Portsmouth in terms of results but ultimately, they’re still in a good position at the top of the table and go into 2024 in a great position off the pitch.

“Stevenage remain in the promotion race and should definitely have their eyes on a result here. They’ve pulled off plenty of surprises this season but there’s no hiding that they’re in this position on merit.

“If Portsmouth had more momentum behind them I’d back them to get a good win, but they might have to settle for a draw here.”

Portsmouth vs Stevenage prediction: 1-1