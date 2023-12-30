Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has refused to be drawn on the future of Leeds United and Southampton target David Brooks.

Leeds United and Southampton have been linked with a move for Bournemouth playmaker Brooks in recent days. This news was first broken by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook on X.

Now, with the January transfer window just around the corner, Cherries boss Iraola has spoken on the speculation.

As quoted by the Daily Echo, Bournemouth boss Iraola refused to be too drawn on the interest and possibility of a winter exit for the Welshman. He said:

“It is not about one individual situation. It’s a matter sometimes of what they think.

“David the other day came on and played very good minutes. Some players probably are not getting the minutes they want. They have to discuss with the club and take the best possible option for everyone.

“Sometimes one will leave, because all think it is the best thing. Sometimes they will stay.

“But right now, before the market opens, I cannot and I will not speak about individual situations.”

Would a move to Leeds United work?

Brooks plays mainly as a right-winger for Bournemouth. This is a position where Leeds United are well-stocked with Dan James and Wilfriend Gnonto both solid options there.

More interestingly though, Brooks can play further infield as an attacking midfielder. It is in this No.10 role that the Elland Road outfit is lacking.

After starring in Bournemouth’s Championship promotion campaign with five goals and five assists. He’s proven at this level and the versatility he offers in attacking positions could be of great value to Leeds United or Southampton, who are also interested in the playmaker.

He’s got games and appearances under his belt this season; but he also has the potential to improve upon these more.

Leeds United or Southampton could certainly benefit from bringing in a player of Brooks’ ilk in the January transfer window but with Iraola’s non-committal comments over his future, time will tell just how the situation is to pan out.