‘7/10’, ‘Superb’ – Sunderland man earns praise from reporter despite poor display against Rotherham United

Sunderland travelled to bottom side Rotherham United last night in the Championship.

The game finished 1-1 with Sunderland taking just a point back up to the north east. Sunderland now sit 7th in the Championship and two points outside the top six.

Michael Beale’s side started the game second best. Rotherham United had the best chances of the opening half an hour and had a few golden chances to open the scoring.

The hosts opened the scoring minutes after half time via a great strike from Sam Clucas. Jack Clarke brought things level and was assisted by a stroke of luck as his effort deflected massively.

One standout performer amongst many sub-par outings last night was that of goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

He earned a 7/10 rating from The Sunderland Echo with reporter Phil Smith saying of his display:

“Kept his side level in the first half with two superb saves from Sam Nombe. Nothing he could do about Clucas’ brilliant strike at the start of the second half.”

The latest of an impressive bunch

Patterson came through Sunderland’s academy and has become the latest Sunderland goalkeeper to impress from their youth ranks.

The 23-year-old could do nothing about Clucas’ goal and before that he did exceptionally well to keep the score level.

Rotherham United relentlessly attacked Sunderland’s box during a five minute spell in the first half forcing Patterson to make a couple of brilliant saves.

Whilst question marks may still surround his distribution, he has definitely proven himself as a great shot stopper in the Championship and one that may easily one day find himself playing at a higher level.

The Black Cats need to find a much-improved performance with fans still sceptical of new boss Beale.

Next up for Sunderland is a New Year’s Day home clash against Preston North End.

They then welcome local rivals Newcastle United to the Stadium of Light for the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016 the following Saturday.