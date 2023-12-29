Wrexham want Sheffield Wednesday man, reporter claims

Wrexham want Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory this winter, reports Darren Witcoop.

Wrexham are interested in luring the experienced attacker down to League Two from the Championship to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window.

Gregory, 35, has slipped down the pecking order at Hillsborough and his game time has dried up at Sheffield Wednesday since the arrival of their manager Danny Rohl.

In this latest update regarding his situation in South Yorkshire by The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop on X (see below), the Red Dragons have him on their ‘list’ of forward targets ahead of next month.

Wrexham have Peterborough frontman Jonson Clarke-Harris and Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory on their transfer list. Phil Parkinson is looking to sign one forward to boost their League Two promotion push next month. #pufc #posh #WrexhamAFC #swfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) December 29, 2023

Wrexham eye Sheffield Wednesday striker

The Star reported last night that Gregory had emerged on the radar of an unnamed fourth tier outfit. It now appears that team is Wrexham as they look to gain promotion to League One.

Phil Parkinson’s side won the National League title earlier this year and are currently 2nd in the table behind Stockport County with a game in-hand.

Gregory would give the Welsh side more firepower up front as they chase down the Hatters at the summit.

He joined Sheffield Wednesday back in August 2021 and has since scored 29 goals in 100 matches altogether for the Owls. Prior to his move there, he previously had spells at Mansfield Town, FC Halifax Town, Millwall, Stoke City and Derby County.

The Sheffield-born man helped his current side gain promotion from the third tier via the play-offs last term under their former boss Darren Moore.

He is out of contract at the end of this campaign though and is due to become a free agent in June 2024 as things stand as Wrexham eye a potential swoop.