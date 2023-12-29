West Ham, Crystal Palace and Fulham keen on League One ace

West Ham, Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in Port Vale youngster Liam Brazier, according to a report by The Sun.

The Premier League trio are all reportedly keeping tabs on the League One prospect.

Brazier, 16, is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

According to The Sun, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Fulham are all keen to lure him to the top flight. The likes of Brentford and AFC Bournemouth have also been mentioned as potential suitors, as well as the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, PSG, Marseille, Nice, Juventus, Benfica and Rangers.

Port Vale face battle

Port Vale face a real battle to keep hold of the teenager down the line and based on the list of clubs who are being linked with him, it appears he won’t be short of options should he decide to leave the Football League.

Brazier has risen up through the academy ranks at Vale Park and has been a regular at various youth levels over recent years.

He was handed his first-team debut in September in an EFL Trophy clash against rivals Crewe Alexandra and has since gone on to play twice more for Andy Crosby’s side.

However, he is still on scholarship terms at Port Vale and is yet to pen a professional deal which will open the door for other teams to swoop in.

For now though, Brazier will be focused on his development and his current team are sat in 16th position in the third tier table. They recently reached the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup but were beaten by Middlesbrough.

The Valiants are seven points above the drop zone and are back in action this evening at home to Blackpool.