West Brom vs Leeds United: Andy Robson’s best bets

It is time for us to talk about Leeds. It has been my belief that Leeds and Leicester were the class sides in this division, but there has been an appreciable downturn in attacking output from the Leeds forwards that has me concerned at the moment.

It is a particular concern ahead of this game. There will have been next to no time on the training pitch for Daniel Farke to have much of an input into fixing these issues, and there is accumulative fatigue to consider at this stage of the festive fixture programme.

The biggest consideration though has to be the opposition. West Brom are an exceptionally well-organised defensive unit. To illustrate this point, The Baggies haven’t conceded more than 1xG to any opponent visiting The Hawthorns since Middlesbrough in August, ten matches ago.

West Brom are in the play-off places, just one spot below Leeds, and will be keen to close the gap to their opponents by defeating them here. Carlos Corberan did also used to work at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa so undoubtedly he will have that little bit more motivation to beat them.

All of this will mean that this will be a spectacle not to be missed and a typical Championship atmosphere, with some added interest with our best betting angles.

You can find my West Brom v Leeds bets below, and for further betting insight, there are Opta-powered bet builder stats on my website that cover every single Championship match happening this weekend. My free bets page provides over £600 worth of free bets at your fingertips to put you in a strong position ahead of the weekend.

What are the West Brom v Leeds best bets?

West Brom Win/Draw Double Chance – 4/6 – Sky Bet

I find Leeds to be a touch short in the match market here. The Whites aren’t in flowing form and West Brom are a tough nut to crack, especially at home.

West Brom have avoided defeat in all but two of their home matches, and one of those was a last-minute defeat to leaders Leicester. Meanwhile, Leeds have been victorious only five times on their travels, less than half of their fixtures.

So the basic form lines suggest that getting on the West Brom double chance is a decent value play. When I dig into the recent numbers, or at least get my minions to do the dirty work for me, there is more supportive evidence for this play.

West Brom haven’t lost the xG battle, basically they have created better chances overall, than their opponents at The Hawthorns ever since that Middlesbrough match in August, even including their defeats.

This would suggest that Leeds will need to come up with an exceptional performance, akin to their home win over Ipswich recently, to get a win. This hasn’t been the norm away from home and therefore that is why I prefer this bet.

Darnell Furlong to be showed a card – 7/2 – Bet365

For a longer shot with great value, I really like the price that Bet365 have come up with for West Brom right-back Darnell Furlong to receive a card.

To begin with, Furlong will likely be directly up against one of the league’s best players at the moment in Crysencio Summerville. The Leeds forward is in contention for the Golden Boot in the division, but he is an elite carrier of the ball with a low centre of gravity and great balance. He carries the ball into the penalty area more often than anyone other than Jack Clarke and Stephy Mavididi, and he is a potential penalty kick earner for his side.

Summerville will need to be shut down and Furlong is a player with by far the highest foul count in the West Brom side. He has also attracted the attention of the referees on a regular basis this season with 6 yellow cards already but he is a way off the next ban level for 10 yellows, so won’t feel that pressure just yet.

I would make him much more likely to get a yellow card than Bet365, and indeed, many of the other bookmakers agree with my take.

West Brom v Leeds team news

West Brom have no obvious new injury problems following their Boxing Day, so any changes could be tactical. The midfield could get rotated or Jeremy Sarmiento could come back into the starting XI, possibly in place of Grady Diangana.

It is a similar story for Leeds, but Ilan Meslier will miss his first minutes of the season after his red card at Preston. Karl Darlow will likely be his replacement in the Leeds goal. The rest of the XI could remain the same, but the forward line could be due a shake-up with Wilfried Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony ready to start.

West Brom v Leeds predicted line-ups

West Brom:

Palmer, Furlong, Kipre, Bartley, Townsend, Yokuslu, Mowatt, Wallace, Swift, Diangana, Thomas-Asante

Leeds:

Darlow, Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence, Ampadu, Kamara, Gnonto, Piroe, Summerville, Rutter

West Brom v Leeds stats and facts