‘We have to deal with it’ – Newcastle United loanee ruled out for Championship side until mid-January

Watford loanee Jamal Lewis is expected to be out of action until the middle of January, as per a report by the Watford Observer.

Watford swooped to land the left-back on loan from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window to bolster their squad.

Lewis, 25, has since made 19 appearances for the Hornets in all competitions but is now poised for a brief spell on the sidelines.

Valerien Ismael has provided this update regarding his situation, as per the Watford Observer: “He had a scan this morning and I am waiting for the results, but I’m pretty sure he will miss tomorrow night against Stoke and the trip to Plymouth.

“There is no reason to take any risks. Even if he had a chance to play against Plymouth then the risk is massive.

“We have to deal with it and take the right decision to make sure he is back for the next Championship game after that.”

Watford loanee injured

Watford will have to make do without Lewis for their next two games. First up is a home clash against Stoke City this evening which could prove to be a tricky test with the Potters in confident mood after picking up four points from their last two matches under new manager Steven Schumacher.

They then face an away trip to Plymouth Argyle on New Year’s Day as they look to close the gap on the Championship play-offs.

The Hornets are currently 10th in the table after their 4-1 loss at home to Bristol City last time out but are only two points off the top six.

Lewis was a smart signing by the Hertfordshire outfit and he has slotted in nicely into their team. The Northern Ireland international, who has made 34 international caps, needed game time after his time at Newcastle turned stale and has been enjoying his chance at Vicarage Road.

The Luton-born man has been on the books at St James’ Park since 2020 after the Toon Army snapped him up from Norwich City and he has since played 36 games for the Premier League outfit.

However, he only played twice in the league for Eddie Howe’s side last term, hence why he was allowed to depart for Watford on a temporary basis.