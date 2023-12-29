The 8 Swansea City players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Swansea City are one of a number of clubs marooned in lower mid-table, with one eye on the teams above in the hopes of getting into the top six, but with the other eye looking over the shoulder at the teams below.

Swansea City are 17th after 24 games played and are eight points above the relegation zone, yet they are just eight points outside of a place in the top six.

Their main aim will be bridging the gap between themselves and the play-off places, but they will also aim to decide on certain players’ futures with several contracts set to come to an end in 2024.

The players out of contract in 2024

Nathan Wood is one of the standout names in the list of eight. Before his untimely injury the centre-back has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for interim boss Alan Sheehan’s side. The 22-year-old only signed a two-year deal upon arriving from Middlesbrough but there is an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months, and the club should certainly consider this, especially considering the previous interest from Southampton.

Forward Liam Cullen is another who is nearing the end of his current deal and also another who has a clause in his contract which could be triggered to extend his deal by a further year. He has played in all but one game so far this season, scoring two and assisting three.

Midfielders Joe Allen and Liam Walsh have likely not played the amount of football they both would have hoped this season. The former has now been brought in from the cold after being exiled under previous boss Michael Duff, but may not be seen as a long-term plan and so isn’t a priority when it comes to contract extensions, whilst the latter has started just three games this season and so similarly, may not be a priority for the Swans.

22-year-old defender Nathanael Ogbeta has played just three times for the club since signing in 2022, and so it is hard to say whether he has done enough to warrant a new deal. Elsewhere, veteran trio Kyle Naughton, Jamie Paterson and Yannick Bolasie all have their current contracts nearing their conclusion and so it will need to be weighed up whether to offer fresh terms for a short period, or whether the club will be moving in a different direction.