The 7 Millwall players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Millwall are usually in or around the play-offs come the end of the season, yet this season they seem to be struggling to keep pace with the top six.

After 24 games played Millwall find themselves down in 20th position, just two places outside of the relegation zone. Yet despite being six points outside of the bottom three, they are in fact just 10 points behind 6th placed Sunderland.

As we enter the final six months of the season, this presents clubs with the opportunity to tie down players who are approaching the end of their contracts.

The players out of contract in 2024

Wes Harding has been a regular in the centre of defence, starting the last 15 games in a row for Joe Edwards’ side, even scoring three goals during that time to help his team at the other end of the pitch. Given he is just 27 years old, he will likely be offered fresh terms.

Ryan Leonard has also been utilised in a back three with Harding and club captain Jake Cooper, or as a right-back. He too is entering into his final six months after signing a one-year deal back in June. Given his positional versatility and amount of playing time this season, Millwall could and perhaps should look to extend his stay at The Den.

In rotation with Leonard at right-back has been Danny McNamara, although less so in recent weeks. Given he is now 25 years old, he may be looking for regular minutes, whether Millwall can offer that or not we will have to wait and see.

Approaching his fifth year as a Millwall player, Bartosz Bialkowski has lost his place to Matija Sarkic this season. His current deal expires in June 2024 and so the Lions may look elsewhere for a back-up instead of offering a new agreement.

George Saville and Tom Bradshaw are also out of contract in just over six months time. The pair have been used more often than not, but also in rotation with other players. Their experience and longevity at the club may stand them in good stead when it comes to entering into contract talks however.

Finally, teenage defender Nino Adom-Malaki is yet to make an appearance for the first-team, but may be offered a new deal to develop with the academy set-up or to be shipped out on loan.