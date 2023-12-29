The 3 Watford players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Watford have gone under the radar somewhat this season, currently sitting in 10th position and just two points outside of the play-offs at the midway point.

Watford have been relatively inconsistent across the campaign however, winning nine, drawing seven and losing eight of their opening 24 games under Valerien Ismael.

With their current priority likely to be closing the gap on the sides above them and achieving a place in the top six at present, their attentions may turn to those out of contract in their current crop of players as the weeks and months go on. Here we look at the three players whose contracts expire in June 2024.

The players out of contract in 2024

Before his untimely injury Jeremy Ngakia had solidified himself as the club’s go-to right-back, however he is currently on the sidelines for up to two months and so he will be hoping to prove he is worthy of a contract extension upon his return. As he is just 23 years old and first-choice in his position, it is likely he will extend his stay at Vicarage Road beyond the end of the season.

But perhaps it is less likely for the duo who are also out of contract in June next year. Firstly, holding midfielder Jake Livermore is now 34 and so the Hornets could be excused in looking to the future to replace the journeyman. However, he has played in 16 of the club’s 24 games this season and has showed his experience and helped the club in their relative successes so far.

Finally, 36-year-old Ben Hamer has deputised between the sticks in recent weeks following club captain Dan Bachmann’s red card against Leicester City, and Watford boss Ismael has not looked back. However, given his age it may be likely that the Hornets don’t offer Hamer a new deal, yet he is going the right way about achieving one if he keeps up his current form.