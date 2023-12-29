The 2 Blackburn Rovers players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Blackburn Rovers have been inconsistent of late, with five of their 13 league defeats this season coming in their last six games.

Blackburn Rovers now sit in 15th place in the Championship table, yet despite this remain just five points outside of a place in the top six, which will ultimately be their aim come the end of the season.

As we enter the final six months of the season, it means clubs will have an eye on contracts approaching their conclusion. Here we look at the two Rovers players whose current deals expire in June 2024.

The players out of contract in 2024

With only three players out of contract it means Jon Dahl Tomasson won’t be fretting all too much as this will be something he will likely keep on top of with ease.

The main concern will be to tie down important first-team regular Tyrhys Dolan. The winger is just 22 years old and so should he not sign a new deal, it is likely he won’t be short of suitors. He has showcased his versatility this season by playing as a left winger and as a striker and so will be a huge priority for Tomasson in the coming months. The club do have an option to extend his deal by a further year if they see fit, however, according to The Lancashire Telegraph, the player is set to focus on his football at present, with contract talks put on hold.

The reason Dolan has had to play through the middle has been because of the injury to Sam Gallagher. The striker has been out for the past month and is set to miss six weeks in total. He is another nearing the end of his current contract and so the Blackburn Rovers boss will no doubt want to get him back in action and firing to see what he can offer before offering fresh terms.