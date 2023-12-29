‘That’s pretty clear’ – Kieran McKenna outlines Ipswich Town’s transfer priority ahead of January window

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has told TWTD that keeping the group together will be the club’s biggest priority in the upcoming January transfer window, as opposed to adding to it.

Ipswich Town may have lost 4-0 to fellow automatic promotion hopefuls Leeds United, before drawing 1-1 with league leaders Leicester City in the past week, but they still have their sights on a top two finish.

The Tractor Boys are now six points off the summit and five points ahead of Leeds United, and so with the January transfer window just around the corner, this presents manager McKenna with an opportunity to bolster their squad in the hopes of strengthening their position.

But given their form and performances, it also means clubs have the chance to come in with bids for Ipswich Town’s best players, and speaking to TWTD, McKenna revealed keeping the squad together is the priority over new signings.

“I think that’s pretty clear,” he confirmed when asked whether Ipswich will be trying to keep hold of their first-team players.

“One priority going into every window is keeping your group together if you’re doing well. That’s set in stone for us, to be honest.

“Anything that we bring in will hopefully add to what’s already here.”

Should be the top priority

McKenna’s current squad has got them within touching distance of achieving a place in the Premier League, all they need to do is maintain their momentum and they will achieve their goal. Therefore, keeping their current crop together seems the best priority.

However, one or two new additions will go a long way in helping them continue their fine form. If they can get an experienced head through the door or a bright exciting young player on loan, this could help put some distance between them and the chasing pack, or even close the gap on Leicester City in first.

McKenna certainly has his priorities straight and this will give Ipswich Town fans a lot of reassurance going into the final five months of the Championship season.