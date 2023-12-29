Striker nearing return: West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Leeds United

West Brom come into tonight’s key game against Leeds United at The Hawthorns on the back of an encouraging 1-0 win over Norwich City.

West Brom sit just behind Leeds United in the Championship. The Baggies are 5th in the table on 39 points, six points adrift of the Whites in 4th.

The last six games between the two sides favour Leeds United. They have four wins of the last six meetings, with the other two ending level.

Victory for the Baggies will see them cut the gap between themselves and Leeds United to just three points. Conversely, a loss will see Daniel Farke’s visitors stretch the gap to nine points.

West Brom team news

As reported by the Express and Star’s Lewis Cox, West Brom will have injury doubts over Daryl Dike and Pipa. Dike is recovering from a ruptured Achilles injury and has some training under his belt but a decision will be made over his inclusion as medical staff urge a patient comeback.

Pipa was missing against Norwich after sustaining an injury against Middlesbrough in a disappointing 1-0 loss. Baggies boss Carlos Corberan had put him on for the last part of that game but the on-loan Spanish full-back was injured in his first tackle.

West Brom will still have to work around the longer-term injuries to Josh Maja and Matt Phillips. Martin Kelly is also unavailable still.

Predicted XI

Palmer

Furlong

Kipré

Bartley

Townsend

Yokuslu

Mowatt

Diangana

Swift

Wallace

Thomas-Asante

West Brom will likely find it difficult going against a wounded Leeds United side still smarting from Boxing Day’s 2-1 loss to Preston North End.

Despite having players missing, West Brom have shown that they have enough strength in depth to cope.

It promises to be an entertaining game at The Hawthorns this evening. The Baggies will be hoping to consolidate their place in the play-offs with three points but Farke’s Leeds United present a tough test.