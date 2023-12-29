Southampton, Middlesbrough, Stoke City eyeing 22-year-old who is now available for nothing

Southampton, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Preston North End are all keen on new free agent Matty Sorinola, as per TEAMtalk.

Southampton boss Russell Martin knows all about wing-back Sorinola. He managed him at MK Dons and then brought him to Swansea City on loan last season.

The 22-year-old has been back in Belgium with Union SG this season. However, he’s found no chances with the Jupiler Pro League side, making no appearances in the first half of the 2023/24 campaign.

As a result, Union SG announced on Thursday that they had mutually agreed to terminate Sorinola’s contract. That allows him to explore his options and find a new club as a free agent, and Championship sides are taking note of his situation.

Southampton are among those interested as Martin eyes looks to link up with the youngster for a third time. Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Preston North End are also keen on Sorinola, the report from TEAMtalk claims.

Back to England?

Sorinola first made a name for himself with MK Dons, managing two goals and six assists in 46 games for the League One side. He can play as a wing-back or full-back on the left or right.

He’s also got Championship experience from his Swansea City stint. While Sorinola hasn’t found much action in Belgium, Union SG are a side heralded for their player development, so hopefully the London-born ace has been able to make strides forward despite his limited chances.

As a free agent, Sorinola will be a great signing for any of the Championship sides linked. He’s already a reliable option at this level and if he can find more game time, he has plenty of years ahead of him to keep development and maximise his potential.

Southampton, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Preston North End will all be intriguing options but only time will tell just where Sorinola ends up after his Union SG exit.