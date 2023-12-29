Sheffield Wednesday striker wanted by League Two club

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory has emerged on the radar of an unnamed League Two side, according to a report by The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday have a decision to make regarding the attacker’s future ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Gregory, 35, has fallen out of favour since the arrival of Danny Rohl and may well cut ties with the Owls this winter.

In this latest update regarding his situation by The Star, he is wanted by a handful of EFL teams including an ‘ambitious’ fourth tier outfit. It remains to be seen whether he is willing to drop down a couple of leagues at this stage though.

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

Sheffield Wednesday striker latest

The Star reported earlier this month that League One promotion hopefuls Derby County ‘may well’ swoop for Gregory next month so he will need to weigh up his options.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next summer. Sheffield Wednesday risk losing him for nothing in June 2024 unless they cash in on him soon, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on an extension anytime soon.

Gregory joined the Owls back in 2021 and has since scored 29 goals in 100 games for the Yorkshire club. He helped them gain promotion from the third tier in the last campaign under Darren Moore.

He has also played for the likes of Mansfield Town, FC Halifax Town, Millwall, Stoke City and Derby in the past.

The Sheffield-born man isn’t getting game time right now and could do with a change of scene to help him get the best out of the final few seasons of his career.

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action this evening with an away trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End.