One forced change: Leeds United team news and predicted XI to face West Brom

Leeds United will be looking to bounce back tonight after a disappointing 2-1 loss against Preston North End on Boxing Day.

Leeds United will be facing another stern Championship test against top-six rivals West Brom. It is a game that will pits the Whites, who sit 4th in the table, against the Baggies, who are just one place below them yet six points behind.

The last six games between the two sides favour the visiting Leeds United side, with four wins and two games where the points have been shared. These games stretch back to 2019, with Leeds scoring 15 goals and West Brom just three.

Victory for the Whites will see them potentially cut the gap to Ipswich Town who sit 2nd. A West Brom win would bring the gap between them and Leeds to just three points.

Leeds United team news

Ahead of the game on Friday, Daniel Farke issued the latest on his squad (as relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post).

Leeds United have three definite absentees. Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling miss out through injury while Illan Meslier starts the first of his three-game absence after a red card vs Preston North End.

Of course, long-term injury absentee Stuart Dallas remains in recuperation after his horror leg injury. Thankfully though, Farke confirmed that Sam Byram is “fully available” to face West Brom.

Predicted XI

Darlow

Gray

Rodon

Struijk

Spence

Ampadu

Kamara

Summerville

Piroe

Gnonto

Rutter

Farke has shown a reluctance to change his starting XI over recent games, so expect a largely unchanged side to start the game at The Hawthorns.

The attacking prowess that Leeds United has in their frontline is such that it largely picks itself. In that respect it is likely to be unchanged although Farke’s previous comments about rotation might see Dan James swapped out for Willy Gnonto to start.

Other than that, it likely going to be the same team that has performed reliably for Farke throughout the campaign.