Notts County poised to lure League One midfielder to Meadow Lane

Notts County are set to sign Scott Robertson from Fleetwood Town, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 28.12.23, 16.15).

Notts County are poised to lure the midfielder to Meadow Lane in the upcoming January transfer window.

Robertson, 22, joined Fleetwood 12 months ago on a two-and-a-half year deal.

However, the Daily Record claim he is now heading out the exit door for a new challenge in League Two.

New face incoming at Notts County

Robertson was brought to Fleetwood by their former boss Scott Brown and has now fallen out of favour under Lee Johnson so a departure suits all parties involved.

He has made 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season, 13 of which have come in the league, and the Cod Army are currently struggling. They are sat in 23rd position with only Carlisle United separating them from the bottom and are four points from safety.

Robertson rose up through the academy ranks at Celtic and went on to play once for their first-team in a Europa League clash against CFR Cluj back in December 2019.

He had loan spells away from Celtic Park in the Football League at Gillingham, Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra to get some experience under his belt before he was given the green light to leave permanently when Fleetwood came calling.

The Scotsman would be a useful addition for Notts County if they can get the deal over the line. He has played in the fourth tier before and has the potential to grow and develop in the future.

Luke Williams’ side are 5th as they eye back-to-back promotions following their play-off final win over Chesterfield earlier this year.

They face Morecambe this evening as they look to build on their 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers on Boxing Day.