Non-league duo on radar: Every player linked with Notts County ahead of the January transfer window

Notts County have the chance to bolster their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window.

Notts County are currently sat in 5th position in the League Two as they eye back-to-back promotion to League One.

The Magpies won the National League play-offs earlier this year against Chesterfield and have adapted well to life back in the Football League.

Here is a look at the players who have been linked with them so far this winter…

Jamie Jellis

Football Insider claim Notts County are interested in the Tamworth midfielder along with League One pair Wycombe Wanderers and Peterborough United. The 22-year-old has caught the eye playing in non-league this season and his current team could face a battle to keep hold of him.

Jellis, who has been on the books at Leicester City in the past, played for Stevenage before moving to the National League North in August. He has made 21 appearances this term and has scored twice.

Jaden Thompson-Brissett

TEAMtalk suggest he has caught the eye of the Magpies playing in the Isthmian League South Central Division for Southall United this term. However, Millwall, Charlton Athletic, Stoke City, Reading and Stevenage have been mentioned as well. He has scored 20 goals from midfield already in the first-half of this campaign.

Scott Robertson

The Magpies are set to sign the Fleetwood Town midfielder next month, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 28.12.23, 16.15). Robertson, 22, joined his current club back in January but has fallen out of favour with the Cod Army following Lee Johnson’s arrival.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Celtic and went on to play once for their first-team. The Scotsman had loan spells away from Glasgow at Gillingham, Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra to get some experience under his belt.