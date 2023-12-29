Leeds United star still on PSG radar despite swoop for Brazilian talent

Leeds United star defender Pascal Struijk is still on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain according to French news outlet L’Equipe.

Leeds United have seen 24-year-old Struijk come on leaps and bounds this season. His strides forward come after three seasons as a Premier League regular with the Whites.

That experience has served him well in this season’s Championship campaign, helping his side to 4th in the table. Struijk has featured in 25 games for the Whites in all competitions this season, scoring five goals from defence.

Now, L’Equipe state that PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khlaifi ‘had started’ talks with Leeds United in a bid to bring him to the capital, though they have now signed Brazilian centre-back Lucas Beraldo instead after being put off by Struijk’s price tag.

Interestingly though, the article adds that PSG might still have Struijk on their radar. It says that their interest could yet move forwards in the coming months, despite the move for Beraldo.

A key player for Leeds United

Struijk is valued very highly at Leeds United in terms of his role at Elland Road and his transfer value. It was the latter that put PSG off in their initial interest, the report from L’Equipe says.

Not only is he one of Farke’s first names on the team sheet, he has become the club captain and is currently keeping long-serving Scotland international Liam Cooper out of the starting line-up.

Such is his value for Leeds United, it is hard to see the Whites selling him in the January window, especially given their own ambitions for the season. Indeed, they are under no compunction to sell him anyway and they have him tied under contract until summer 2027.

Whilst PSG might have lingering interest, you would think they will have a task on their hands tempting him away from Elland Road.