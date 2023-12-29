Leeds United and Southampton keen on Bournemouth winger, reporter claims

Leeds United and Southampton are keen on AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks, reports Alex Crook.

Leeds United and Southampton are competing against each other for promotion back to the Premier League and they both want the attacker on loan for the second-half of the season.

Brooks, 26, has been on the books at Bournemouth since the summer of 2018.

In this latest update regarding his situation by talkSPORT reporter Crook on X (see below), he has emerged on the radar of the Whites and the Saints ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Understand both #LUFC and #SaintsFC would like to sign #AFCB winger David Brooks on loan. More on the @talkSPORT transfer notebook later today. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) December 29, 2023

Leeds United and Southampton eye winger

Brooks has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries so far this term, 11 of which have come in the league, and he has chipped in with two goals.

He joined the Dorset club just under six years ago now and has played 110 games for them altogether, finding the net on 19 occasions.

The Wales international, who has 27 caps under his belt, was part of the Bournemouth squad who were promoted from the Championship in 2022 under their former boss Scott Parker.

Brooks started his career on the books at Manchester City before crossing the Pennines to join Sheffield United as a youngster.

The Warrington-born man had a loan spell away at FC Halifax Town to get some experience under his belt before breaking into the Blades’ first-team under Chris Wilder.

He went on to play 37 games for the Yorkshire outfit and found the net on three occasions, one of which was against Leeds at Elland Road, before Bournemouth lured him to the top flight.

Brooks is now being linked with a winter switch with Leeds and Southampton mentioned as potential suitors.