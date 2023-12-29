Ipswich Town begin early talks to sign sought-after Premier League attacker

Ipswich Town have exceeded expectations this season, mounting an exceptionally strong promotion charge by the midway point. They currently sit in 2nd position behind leaders Leicester City, but they are five points clear of 3rd placed Leeds United.

In a bid to strengthen their position and maintain their push for a top two finish, manager Kieran McKenna will be eyeing the January transfer window as an opportunity to bolster their ranks and improve their squad.

According to Football Insider, one player they have identified as a potential new signing is Fulham’s Stansfield, who is currently on loan at fellow Championship outfit Birmingham City. The 21-year-old has scored seven goals and registered a further two assists in 21 appearances so far this term and so it comes as no surprise to see him a man in demand.

Fulham can recall the youngster and are open to another loan move next month, and talks have already got underway between Ipswich Town and the Cottagers.

A huge boost

The forward could be exactly what Ipswich Town need in order to get over the line and secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 2002. He can link play and has an eye for goal and his arrival would be a huge boost for the Tractor Boys.

Both Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead each have eight goals each for McKenna’s side and so if they can get a deal done for Stansfield he would help share the weight and add something different to what is already at the club’s disposal.

However, Ipswich Town’s gain comes at a price for both Birmingham City and Sunderland. The Blues will be losing one of their standout players this term, whilst the Black Cats have also been linked with a loan swoop of their own for Stansfield.