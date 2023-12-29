Ipswich Town ace among multiple Portsmouth transfer targets, reporter claims

Ipswich Town’s George Edmundson is one of several centre-backs eyed by Portsmouth ahead of January, as per reporter Chris Wise.

Ipswich Town’s rise to the Championship promotion picture has made for quite the viewing over recent seasons. The Kieran McKenna play style has seen some slip down the pecking order a bit though, with centre-back Edmundson among them.

The 26-year-old has played only five times across all competitions this season, with his last outing coming in late October. Now, amid his drop down the pecking order, the defender is drawing interest from elsewhere.

BBC Sport’s Chris Wise has reported on X that Edmundson is among the Portsmouth targets heading into January. Pompey are in need of added depth at the back after losing Regan Poole to a season-ending ACL injury and with several targets in mind, the Ipswich Town fringe man is one on the radar.

Understand Portsmouth have made enquiries over Ipswich defender George Edmundson. Has fallen out of favour at #ITFC this season. He’s one of several centre-backs that #Pompey are considering in the January window. — Chris Wise (@chriswisey) December 29, 2023

Edmundson has Championship, League One and League Two experience and also played in the Europa League while with Rangers.

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

A good move for Edmundson

The former Oldham Athletic centre-back has been a solid servant for Ipswich Town but chances of breaking back into McKenna’s team look slim. For the benefit of his career, a stint with Portsmouth could be ideal.

It will allow him to play regularly in a top League One team, where he can hopefully get another promotion under his belt. Pompey are top of the third-tier table as it stands but signing a solid centre-back in January could be key to maintaining their position over the rest of the campaign.

Time will tell how Edmundson’s situation at Portman Road pans out but given how little he has played this season, you would think an exit could be sanctioned in the winter.