‘I needed game time’ – Hull City ace opens up about decision to leave Aston Villa

Hull City starlet Jaden Philogene has said he left Aston Villa because he wanted regular game time this season.

Hull City swooped to land the winger on the final day of the summer transfer window and he has since become one of their most prized assets.

Philogene, 21, has adapted with ease to life in East Yorkshire and although he is currently out injured, he is expected to be back for the Tigers later next month.

He has opened up about his switch to the MKM Stadium and has said, as per a report by The Sun: “I needed game time. At my age I can’t just sit on the bench, I need to keep playing and thought this was the best opportunity. Obviously you must be doing something well to get linked with the sort of clubs I have.

“But you can’t let that get to your head because that’s when the focus drops. You must keep working hard and stay in your game — and everything will come from that.”

He added: “The Championship is unpredictable. Anyone can beat anyone but as long as we stay focused and stay as a team, we’ve got an opportunity to get in the play-offs.

“The gaffer (Liam Rosenior) has helped me a lot here. He tells me to be myself and play my own game, be confident — and it’s working.”

Hull City ace impressing

Philogene has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Hull this season and has chipped in with six goals and five assists.

His form has helped the Tigers be in the mix for the play-offs and they are currently outside the top six on goal difference behind Sunderland.

The England youth international, who currently plays for the Under-21’s along with club teammates Liam Delap and Tyler Morton, is under contract until the summer of 2016 with Liam Rosenior’s side holding an option to extend his stay for 12 months on top of that too.

Philogene was on the books at Brentford as a youngster before catching the eye of Aston Villa playing in the Pro:Direct Academy.

The Londoner went on to make six first-team appearances for the Midlands outfit and also had loan spells away at Stoke City and Cardiff City to get some experience.

He was a regular for Unai Emery’s side in their pre-season trip to America earlier this year but was sold on 1st September when the Tigers managed to get the deal over the line and he hasn’t looked back since.